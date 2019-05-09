ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The three suspects in a dramatic joyride through Orange and Brevard counties on Wednesday will face a judge on Thursday.

One of the suspects is 13 years old

Older brother says he is disappointed with sibling

RELATED: Fleeing Stolen Vehicle Suspects Speed Down SR 520, SR 50

The Orange County Sheriff's Office stated that it got a call about a stolen truck Wednesday morning. Deputies spotted the stolen the truck and another stolen vehicle, a Dodge Charger.

Investigators say three people jumped into the Charger, leading law enforcement to Exeter Street.

"There's a bunch of cops coming down the road, undercover cops, everything else like that, and they're running through all the yards," said neighbor Brittany Sharritt. "The next thing we know, we're standing over here and they're pulling two guys from out over there, and then one guy got on a bike and took off."

Deputies say 22-year-old Jacob Scott hotwired a motorcycle to escape.

He weaved in and out of traffic on State Road 50 before ditching the motorcycle and running into a wooded area near 16300 East Colonial Drive.

Using a K-9, deputies were finally able to track him down. He was transported via stretcher to a Fire Rescue ambulance.

Chris Rodrigues says it was his motorcycle that was stolen.

"I'm just texting people and it pops up on my Facebook, 'stolen vehicle,' that kind of looks like my bike and I kept watching and I'm like, 'That's definitely my bike,'" Rodrigues said.

Near Exeter Street, 19-year-old Roil Cambio and a 13 year old were also taken into custody.

"I am very disappointed. I am very mad my little brother is in jail," said Cole Hughes, who says his brother is the 13-year-old suspect.

According to the Orange County Clerk of Court's website, both Scott of Orlando and Cambio have been in trouble with the law in the past, including other grand theft auto charges.

Scott has a $6,450 bond and is facing the following charges:



Burglary of a dwelling

Three counts of grand theft third-degree motor vehicle

Possession of burglary tools

Cambio, of Christmas, has a $11,450 bond and is charged with the following:

Two counts of burglary of a dwelling

Three counts of grand theft third-degree motor vehicle

Possession of burglary tools

No charges have been released for the minor teenaged suspect.