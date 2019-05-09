COCOA, Fla. — It is an evolving tale: As authorities were investigating a stolen car that crashed into a Cocoa house, officers witnessed a stolen Orange County Sheriff's Office patrol SUV that was trying to pull over vehicles early Thursday morning.

No one was injured

One person is detained

Authorities looking for additional suspects

At around 1:41 a.m., the Cocoa Police Department received a call of a black Cadillac that crashed into the garage of a house on 1107 Greenwood Way and that several parked vehicles were hit along Japonica Lane, according to Yvonne Martinez, the police department's public information officer, in a statement.

In an earlier version of the story, Martinez told Spectrum News 13 that no one was injured in the crash.

The Cadillac was confirmed to have been stolen from West Palm Beach and the people inside of it ran, she stated in the release.

Witnesses told police that they saw an Orange County Sheriff's Office marked patrol SUV, had its lights on and was chasing the Cadillac at the time of the crash.

"As officers investigated the crash scene, another officer witnessed the Orange County patrol car attempting to pull over additional vehicles in the area," Martinez explained in the release. "As officers investigated the crash scene, another officer witnessed the Orange County patrol car attempting to pull over additional vehicles in the area."

Home in Cocoa was hit by a stolen car that was chased by a stolen OCSO car this homeowner tells us. Says he saw one man run away down the street. More on the way on @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/jf9n5mzP8G — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) May 9, 2019

The Orange County Sheriff's Office was contacted and it confirmed that a patrol vehicle was stolen from Rockledge.

Cocoa police officers saw the stolen SUV trying to stop a black Nissan on Fiske Boulevard, which it fled from officers.

The SUV was later found abandoned behind the Save-A-Lot Plaza on Dixon Boulevard. Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are working alongside the Rockledge Police Department to investigate the theft of the SUV, according to the statement.

An Orange County Sheriff's Office spokesman told Spectrum News 13 that the SUV had no weapons or law enforcement badges or IDs, meaning that nothing compromising was stolen.

Martinez told Spectrum News 13 that one person is detained, but authorities are searching for others who were involved in the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Currently, police are looking for one more suspect, possibly two, in the woods.