ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were in custody Wednesday after they sped in stolen vehicles from Brevard into Orange County, followed by an Orange County Sheriff's helicopter. One suspect bailed out of their car and continued to flee on a motorcycle before being apprehended, deputies said.

The incident started in Brevard County just after 9 a.m., when deputies were in the 7600 block of Waunatta Court to investigate a report of a stolen 2006 green Ford F-250.

Just before 10 a.m., the pickup and a white Dodge Charger, which deputies say was also stolen, were spotted following each other. The occupants of the green pickup abandoned it, and at some point hopped into the Dodge.

The Charger fled, speeding down State 520 as a Sheriff's Office helicopter followed them from above. Law enforcement officers from Volusia, Seminole, and Brevard counties were involved at this point, Orange County Sheriff's officials said.

Just before 11:30 a.m., the three suspects bailed out of the Charger in the 400 block of Exeter Road in Orange County. Two of the suspects were taken into custody at that location, but the third person, a man, hopped on a white motorcycle and sped off down State Road 50.

About 10 minutes later, the man on the motorcycle bailed into a wooded area near 16300 East Colonial Drive. He was taken into custody by deputies soon after.

The Sheriff's Office has not released any information on names or charges.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.