ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a vehicle that was involved in an early Monday-morning fatal hit and run in Orange County.

Make and model of the vehicle is unknown

Ronald Briseno of Orlando died in the incident

The fatal crash happened at around 12:20 a.m. on Old Winter Garden Rd and Dorcher Road.

Troopers say three cars were going westbound on Old Winter Garden Road when a pedestrian crossed the road in a non-crosswalk area.

Ronald Briseno, 38 of Orlando, was hit head on by a car and was thrown into the path of the other two cars, who could not move out of the way in time, state the FHP.

The vehicle that first hit Briseno left the scene. The make and model of the vehicle is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FHP at 1-407-737-2213.