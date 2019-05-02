SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A home health-care giver is accused of raping a blind woman in her home, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Gregory Lee Porras facing various charges

He posted $108,000 bond

Gregory Lee Porras — who was a sales manager for BrightStar Home Care until he was fired, according to the company — is facing various charges:

Sexually assault and sexually battery of a person 18 years or older

Crimes against a disabled adult without great harm

Employee have sex with disabled client

According to an arrest report, the 42-year-old Deltona man went into the blind woman's home to discuss about getting a new aide for her, among other things, on Tuesday, April 30.

As the two talked in the patio, Porras allegedly tried to hold her hand, in which the woman pulled her hand away, saying she was uncomfortable with that.

As the two talked about age and height, he asked her if she knew how tall he was and as they stood up to measure their height, Porras allegedly grabbed the woman and began to kiss her, stated the arrest report from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

After she told him "no" three times, he allegedly took her clothes off, took her to the bedroom and raped her, described the arrest report.

Afterwards, Porras got dressed, talked to her about an aide to replace her old one and left, stated the report.

The woman contacted authorities and during their investigation, found DNA evidence of the alleged attack in her home, described the report.

Authorities stated that they spoke to him at BrightStar Care in Lake Mary on Wednesday, May 1, and during the interview, he allegedly gave "conflicting accounts" of what happened.

At first, he stated that he was taking male enhancement pills, but was not interested in having sex with the woman. Then he stated that "he was blackmailed into having sex with" the woman, however, he eventually admitted to having sex with her that included "most of the details she depicted …," the arrest report stated.

Porras was taken to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility with a total bond of $108,000. However, on Thursday he posted bond and was released.

Shelby Robinson with BrightStar Care Media issued a statement to reporter Asher Wildman:

"We're aware of the allegation and cooperated with the police from the moment they brought it to us. The employee involved has been terminated for a violation of company policy. We won't comment any further out of respect for our client's privacy, and so as not to interfere with the ongoing investigation," Robinson stated.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is concerned that there might be more alleged victims and anyone with information is asked to call investigator Lilliam Agrinsoni at 1-407-665-6945.



Gregory Lee Porras, a sales manager for BrightStar Home Care, is facing various charges after being accused of raping a blind woman. (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)