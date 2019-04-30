ORLANDO, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy who is facing a felony first-degree murder charge for allegedly shooting a 14-year-old boy will face a judge on Tuesday.

The suspected teen is at the Juvenile Court in Orlando, awaiting to face a juvenile judge later in the day before being transferred to adult court to face that felony first-degree murder charge.

Orange County Sheriff's Office has revealed more information about the case, such as that the two teens first met up as part of a gun sale deal before it turned deadly.

Because of the suspect's age, Spectrum News 13 will not be naming him, unless he is charged as an adult.

Orange County Sheriff's deputies say this 16 year old shot and killed Antony Reid last weekend.

Investigators believe Reid was going to illegally sell a gun to the 16 year old, and in the process, the 16 year old robbed Reid before shooting and killing him.

Reid's parents held a vigil for their son over the weekend.

"We want justice," said his mother, with his father adding, "He is going to be missed, like I said he had a big heart, helping out anybody."

The Sheriff's Office says this is an active investigation.