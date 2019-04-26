WINTER PARK, Fla. — A man accused of robbing a Winter Park bank has been caught on Friday, stated authorities.

Steven Robert Calt faces robbery charges

Calt was caught in the Fort Lauderdale area

Steven Robert Calt allegedly robbed a TD Bank on 810 North Orlando Ave. on Wednesday at around 3:45 p.m., stated the Winter Park Police in a statement.

With a joint force of the Winter Park Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals, the 40-year-old Calt was caught on Friday in the Fort Lauderdale area.

He is facing charges of robbery and grand theft more than $300, but less than $5,000.

He is currently at Broward County Jail.