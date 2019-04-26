MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Melbourne man got into an argument with a friend over how long he could stay at a house when he allegedly attacked him with a machete, according to authorities.

Xerxes Havis charged with attempted first-degree murder

Friend suffered severe lacerations to his face, back and arm

Xerxes LaJuane Havis has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Havis was allowed to stay at a friend's house on Sandpiper Court last weekend, but on Monday night, the friend told the 47-year-old man that he could no longer stay.

According to police in a news release, Havis refused to leave and the two got into an argument.

Then Havis allegedly got a machete and started attacking his friend, stated authorities.

Havis ran away when his friend screamed for help, police stated.

The machete was found in a neighbor's yard and Havis was eventually found by police on Wednesday.

The friend was taken to Melbourne Regional Hospital with "severe" cuts to the left side of his face, lower back and left forearm, which was broken during the attack, police confirmed.