ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Pine Hills early Thursday morning.

Investigators say at around 12:14 a.m., a witness drove his brother to meet someone at a McDonald's on Silver Star Road, where several shots were fired

The person was taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died.

A short time later another person arrived at the medical center with a gunshot wound, stated the Sheriff's Office in a news release. That person is in critical condition

The investigation is ongoing.