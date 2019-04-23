VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two accused drug dealers are charged with murder after investigators say the heroin they sold throughout Deltona led to two overdose deaths.

Sergio Pere, Melanie Cunningham charged with first-degree murder

Authorities say one person died within 15 minutes of taking heroin

Sergio Pere, 43, and 27-year-old Melanie Cunningham were arrested during a heroin crackdown operation and have been in the Volusia County Jail since October of 2018.

However, a grand jury in Volusia County indicted them both on murder charges on Monday.

During the October raid, Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Pere and Cunningham.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the two were the ringleaders of a heroin-dealing ring and investigators say the heroin they sold was linked to two overdose deaths.

"It just shocks the conscience that there is no dearth of scumbags that are out there willing to sling this deadly poison, knowing that within minutes of their sales, somebody's going to die," said Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Chitwood said he is making a promise to opioid dealers: that they will be charged with murder if their customers overdose.

The grand jury indicted Perez with one count of first-degree murder. And Cunningham with two counts of first-degree murder.

According to investigators, in one example of an overdose death, Cunningham allegedly sold the drug to someone who died 15 minutes after the purchase.

Investigators say they found evidence in the victim's phones that showed that Cunningham and Perez were the ones who sold them the deadly dose heroin.