ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy who was found shot in Orlando on Saturday evening.

The boy was found JR Street and Starbright Drive, behind the Mall of Millenia, at 5:59 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

People in this community are shocked. One man said he heard the shot and was surprised to learn how young the victim was.

"Yeah it is a little scary. I got a daughter of myself, and there is usually a lot of kids outside playing, so it is kind of scary that that happened here, ya know?" said Elia Rodriguez.

Orange County Sheriff's Office says the gunman or gunmen are still out there. However, deputies have not released any suspect descriptions. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crimeline at 1- 800-423-TIPS (8477).