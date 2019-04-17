MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Palm Bay mother was arrested on a warrant after being accused of leaving her toddler son in a hot car for hours while she did drugs inside a home, according to authorities.

Emily Caroline Hartman, 26, is facing aggravated manslaughter and other charges, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Investigators say Hartman was not forthcoming about what happened to the 14-month-old boy.

Two weeks ago, on April 4, Hartman drove to a Melbourne fire station on Eau Gallie Boulevard with the boy, who was suffering from heat stroke. He was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne Police say.

The child was then flown to AdventHealth for Children in Orlando for further treatment, where he died a couple of days later.

Police said in a news release that Hartman admitted to leaving her son alone in her car while she drank at a Melbourne bar with a friend and smoked marijuana in a home where she typically got cocaine to sell.

The child was strapped in his car seat for five to six hours outside the house as temperatures climbed into the 80s that day, police said.

"She parked the car directly adjacent to the house out in the street, and she was inside the house, and the child was obviously inside the car, outside the ​house," Melbourne Police Lt. Trevor Shaffer said.

Hartman was found at a friend's house on Tuesday, where she was taken into custody. She faces charges of aggravated manslaughter by neglect of a child, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, and possession of cannabis.

She was expected to make a first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that the child was a girl. The story has been changed to reflect the correction.