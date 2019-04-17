ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspected car thief after arresting a second person following a lengthy SWAT standoff.

One suspect with criminal history apprehend ed, other still on loose

Orange County Sheriff's Office did not realize suspect's name, description

Omar Torres Suarez is in the Orange County Jail will appear before a judge for the first time Wednesday. The man faces charges of burglary and grand theft.

The Sheriff's Office has not yet released any identifying information for the suspect still at large.

Law enforcement was out in full force Tuesday afternoon in the Lake Mann community, located off South John Young Parkway and Orange Center Boulevard.

The incident began early Tuesday afternoon after law enforcement was conducting a "surveillance operation" saw a stolen vehicle near John Young Parkway and Interstate 4.

Two men, who were driving a stolen vehicle, turned into a housing complex and entered a home along North Lake Mann Drive, deputies said.

Witnesses told Spectrum News 13 that authorities used tank-like vehicles to rip open the side of the house to get Suarez.

Wednesday morning, a tarp covers the top of the cinderblock home, as pieces of roofing and soffit lay on the grass below.

While the Sheriff's Office would not elaborate on the tactics that were used to make entry into the home, it stated that the 30-year-old Suarez had a lengthy criminal past and was considered to be dangerous.

"We had intelligence that Mr. Torres was a known, violent felon. He has a history of multiple gun charges, drug charges to include trafficking," said OCSO spokesperson Deputy Christian Marrero.​

However, the second suspect was not found inside the home.

Spectrum News 13 reached out to the Sheriff's Office about the second man, but officials do not consider him to be armed and dangerous.