PALM COAST, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy who is behind bars and facing murder charges is expected in court on Monday.

Curtis Israel Gray was shot to death in Palm Coast on Saturday

The boy, who because he is a minor will not be named by Spectrum News 13 , is accused in the shooting death of 18-year-old Curtis Israel Gray in Palm Coast.

Gray was found shot early Saturday morning at Belle Terre Parkway.

The teen accused of killing him turned himself in Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff of Flagler County is recommending that he should be charged as an adult for first-degree murder.

"This is a tragedy for two families: One who has lost a son, who is an aspiring athlete, and another who will spend his life in prison and possibly face the death penalty," said Sheriff Rick Staly.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office stated that the suspect has a criminal history dating back to 2014.

"He was arrested in October of 2014 for sale of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school. In 2015, he was arrested for violation of probation and possession of a weapon on school campus (an 8-inch kitchen knife). In 2016, he was arrested for domestic violence," stated the Sheriff's Office in a news release .

Investigators are also looking for 18-year-old Teresa Salgado as a person of interest in this case.

Anyone with information about Salgado or this incident is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).