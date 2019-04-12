ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating a homicide early Friday morning after a male was found in an Orlando street with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.

At around 2:19 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of North Westmoreland Drive about a shooting.

Once officers arrived, they found an unresponsive male, age not given, lying in the middle of the road with a gunshot wound in his torso, explained Lt. Frank Chisariof the Police Department.

The male was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, stated Chisari in a news release.

He did not release the name of the person or suspect information, but Chisari did mention that it is an active crime scene and "officers are canvassing the neighborhood for information related to this homicide."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crimeline at 407-423-TIPS (8477).