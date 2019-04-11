ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Maitland political strategist was arrested Thursday and charged with stealing $20,000 from a PAC formed to help with John Mina's 2018 race for Orange County sheriff, Florida law enforcement agents said.

James Eric Foglesong accused of cashing checks from PAC

FDLE: Foglesong, another party formed PAC to advertise for Mina

In a statement, Mina says he's "outraged" over incident

James Eric Foglesong, 41, is facing four counts of grand theft, Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release.

The agency did not say whether Mina, who is now Orange County sheriff, had any connection or knowledge in the alleged theft.

Agents say the Maitland resident formed the political action committee Citizens for Safety and Justice with another person or group during the 2018 Orange County sheriff's race. The PAC was to help with advertising in Mina's campaign.

Foglesong, the owner of Focus Strategies, was given two blank checks to pay for election mailers, but FDLE agents say "he made the checks out to a family member and cashed the checks himself."

Invoices were submitted by Foglesong from his company for digital campaign ads, but a contracted advertising company was instead supposed to do the ads.

"Agents discovered that no digital advertising was ever requested of the contractor or completed by Focus Strategies," FDLE said in the news release.

Foglesong is being held on a $5,000 bond at Orange County Jail. Attorney General Ashley Moody's office will handle the case.

The Maitland Police Department helped in the arrest of Foglesong, FDLE said.

In a released statement, Mina said he was "outraged" over the accusations.

"I'm outraged that someone with a history in Central Florida politics would steal from the very people he solicited on behalf of my campaign. While I have not reviewed the documents in this case or spoken to investigators, if called upon, I will assist authorities to ensure Fogelsong is prosecuted to the full extent of the law," his statement said.