APOPKA, Fla. — The skeletal remains found in Apopka have been identified as 23-year-old Lechmani Desroches, who went missing nearly two years ago, which has turned the missing person's case into a murder one.

Lechmani Desroches went missing on June of 2017

His remains were found in September of 2018

Orange County Sheriff's Office detectives say it is clear what happened was murder, but how Desroche died is not.

The skeletal remains, found last September in a field, are of Desroche and his family told Spectrum News 13 that the discovery brings them some closure, however, they say not knowing how he ended up in the field is the worst part.

"I think it's kind of scary for me because I'm like, 'This person could be among us, this person could be talking to us, they could a friend or a family member'. I have no clue, I really have no clue, that's like the scariest thing because I don't know," said his sister, Marieanne Desroches.

Marieanne Desroches says her family is hoping this new discovery will lead to more answers regarding what happened to her brother when he went out on June of 2017.

When skeletal remains were found here in September of 2018, investigators asked her to provide a DNA sample and it was a match.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced the new development on Monday.

The family says they still feel like they are at square one because they do not know who could have done this.

They are asking anyone with information to contact Crimeline with anonymous tips at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).