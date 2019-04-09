DELAND, Fla. — A 12-hour standoff in Volusia County is over after a robbery suspect was found stuck in a crawl space of a DeLand home.

19-year-old suspect facing robbery charges

No one was injured during 12-hour standoff

At around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said during a news conference that the suspect is in custody and facing robbery charges.

For 12 hours, negotiators tried to get the man out of the home on Fatio Road. This started around 4 p.m. Monday outside a neighborhood Walmart in DeLand.

Four men robbed a couple and the unnamed suspect, according to the sheriff, implied he had a gun and was going to kill them.

They took a woman's backpack, with pills and jewelry inside.

Witnesses got a partial tag number on the car and officers with the DeLand Police Department found the vehicle at a home on Fatio Road.

They were towing the car, when a bunch of people left the home, including three of the four suspects.

The other suspect, 19, stayed behind, threatening to kill law enforcement if they came inside.

The Sheriff's Office lobbed 22 rounds of tear gas inside to get him to come out, but it turns out he was physically stuck inside.

"(He was) trapped in this crawl space," Chitwood explained.

The SWAT team was able to get him out of that crawl space and bring him to jail, where he faces robbery and other charges.

The Sheriff's Office is going to have to wait for the tear gas to dissipate before it can search for a gun.

Neighbors had to be evacuated during this standoff, but they will be allowed back into their homes shortly, according to the sheriff.

Nobody was injured during the incident, not even the suspect.