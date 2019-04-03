ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a carjacking that happened on West Colonial Drive early Wednesday morning that left one person injured.

No description given to would-be carjacker

The carjacking happened at a 7-Eleven on West Colonial Drive near Hiawassee Road, according to deputies in a news release.

At around 1:18 a.m., a person parked her car at the 7-Eleven and went into the store with the car running.

A man, whose description was not given by deputies, entered the car, but a person in the passenger's seat fought him off.

The man fled and the passenger was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, stated deputies.