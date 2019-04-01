DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Volusia County man accused of killing a woman led to a six-hour SWAT standoff at a Daytona Beach home will face a judge on Monday.

Craig Kendrick charged with first-degree murder of Denise Jennings

Police: Witnesses saw Kendrick drag Jennings by the hair

Kendrick being held without bond

RELATED: Barricaded Man Arrested, Charged in Fatal Shooting of Woman

Craig Kendrick, 46, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 61-year-old Denise Jennings.

Craig Kendrick, 46, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 61-year-old Denise Jennings. (Volusia County Jail)

Investigators with the Daytona Beach Police Department stated several people might have witnessed the killing of Jennings.

People living near the home on Maple Street and a pizza delivery driver who just happened to be in the area say Kendrick was allegedly dragging a woman by the hair.

The Daytona Beach Police Department stated the pizza delivery driver first saw two people arguing in front of the home and then he heard a gunshot.

The delivery driver says he then saw Kendrick allegedly drag Jennings by the hair into the woods behind the home around 7 p.m. Saturday, authorities stated.

When police arrived, Kendrick barricaded himself in his home, leading to the more than six-hour SWAT standoff.

Officers used a drone, a robot and tear gas to get him to surrender. ​

"We fired multiple rounds of gas into the home with no luck of him coming out. So then we made entry into the home and he surrendered," explained Sgt. Kelsey Harris of the Police Department.

Investigators were collecting evidence from home and they focused their attention on a wooded area the home.

Kendrick is being without bond here at the Volusia County Jail and he is expected to see a judge Monday afternoon.