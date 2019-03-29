ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man dead at Village Springs at Lake Orlando Apartments on Friday morning, according to the Orlando Police Department.

At around 10:22 a.m., authorities responded to the apartment complex on Cinderlane Parkway after a woman called that a man was following her and her car when she her gunshots, Sgt. Eduardo Bernal stated.

The man, who may have been the woman's boyfriend, was pronounced dead, but the shooter fled the area, Bernal wrote in a news release.

No other information was released.