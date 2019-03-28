BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Bay Police Department along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is searching for missing for 15-year-old Sophia Diaz.

Authorities believe she was likely taken by mother, man

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-321-952-3456

The Amber Alert was issued early Thursday morning. Diaz may be with her mother and another person in what the Palm Bay Police Department is calling this a parental abduction.

Amber Alert: cont. Investigators believe that Sophia was likely abducted by Karis Diaz, a white female, DOB 12-16-1981 and Curtis Clemons a white male, DOB 10-10-1985.They may be traveling in a white F550 recreational vehicle bearing Florida Tag (IBI-V68) pic.twitter.com/6btUi72mwi — Palm Bay PD (@PalmBayPD) March 28, 2019

Diaz is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 155 pounds. She wears braces and has a tattoo of a rose on her left shoulder.

Police believe Diaz was likely abducted by 37-year-old Karis Diaz and Curtis Clemons, 33. Both adults are described as white.

Please share! Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Sophia Diaz, 15 years old, last seen in Melbourne. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Palm Bay Police Department at 321-952-3456 or 911. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/y5bHOJTuNW — FDLE (@fdlepio) March 28, 2019

They may be traveling in a 2006 white Ford F-550 recreational vehicle, with a Florida tag number of IBI-V68.

FDLE says she was reported missing a week ago, Thursday, March 21, but the Amber Alert was issued around 12:23 a.m., Thursday, March 28.

FDLE says if spotted, do not approach, contact law enforcement immediately.

Sophia was last seen on College View Drive in Melbourne, near Wickham Road and Eastern Florida State College.

Anyone with information can call the Palm Bay Police Department dispatch at 1-321-952-3456 or 911.