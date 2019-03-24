ORLANDO, Fla. — A man is recovering after being grazed in the head by a bullet during an early-morning Sunday robbery, according to the Orlando Police Department.
- After being hit, he was able to walk home
- Authorities are not sure how many robbed man
A man was walking home from a bar at Danube Plaza on the 700 block of South Semoran Boulevard at around 3:18 a.m., when he heard a gunshot, according to Lt. Diego Toruno.
The man felt something hit his head and he fell to the ground when "an unknown number of suspects" robbed him, explained Toruno in a news release.
The man was able to get up, go to his home on South Oxalis Avenue, and call 911.
The man was taken to a local hospital.
No other information was given out by Toruno, such as the man's name or a description of the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to either call 911 or the Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).