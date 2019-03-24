ORLANDO, Fla. — A man is recovering after being grazed in the head by a bullet during an early-morning Sunday robbery, according to the Orlando Police Department.

A man was walking home from a bar at Danube Plaza on the 700 block of South Semoran Boulevard at around 3:18 a.m., when he heard a gunshot, according to Lt. Diego Toruno.

The man felt something hit his head and he fell to the ground when "an unknown number of suspects" robbed him, explained Toruno in a news release.

The man was able to get up, go to his home on South Oxalis Avenue, and call 911.

The man was taken to a local hospital.

No other information was given out by Toruno, such as the man's name or a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to either call 911 or the Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).