At about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Charles Muise and his girlfriend had been drinking and were loudly arguing inside the Café Da Vinci, Lt. Juan Millan told Spectrum News 13.
He stated that the 29-year-old Muise and his girlfriend were asked to leave and they continued arguing as they walked towards Georgia Avenue and into a parking lot.
A man saw the two arguing and decided to intervened as he thought the two were in a physical fight, explained Millan.
Millan said Muise grabbed a gun and shot the man who tried to stop the argument.
The man was shot in the abdomen and had to be airlifted to a trauma center in Sanford in Seminole County.
Muise was taken to the Volusia County jail where he is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
He is being held on $10,000 bond.