DELAND, Fla. — A man was shot after trying to intervene in a domestic dispute in DeLand during the overnight, according to the DeLand Police Department.

Man had to be airlifted to Sanford trauma center

Charles Muise charged with aggravated battery with deadly weapon

Get more Volusia County coverage

At about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Charles Muise and his girlfriend had been drinking and were loudly arguing inside the Café Da Vinci , Lt. Juan Millan told Spectrum News 13.

He stated that the 29-year-old Muise and his girlfriend were asked to leave and they continued arguing as they walked towards Georgia Avenue and into a parking lot.

A man saw the two arguing and decided to intervened as he thought the two were in a physical fight, explained Millan.

Millan said Muise grabbed a gun and shot the man who tried to stop the argument.

The man was shot in the abdomen and had to be airlifted to a trauma center in Sanford in Seminole County.

Muise was taken to the Volusia County jail where he is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

He is being held on $10,000 bond.