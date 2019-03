APOPKA, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after deputies found a male dead early Sunday morning.

At around 4:20 a.m., deputies were called out to the Marden Road and Marden Meadows Drive area when they found a male dead.

Authorities have not released details about this case, such as the identity or age of the person or how he died.

However, they are calling it a homicide.