WILDWOOD, Fla. — A massive block party in Wildwood in early Saturday morning has left one person with life-threatening injuries and wounding two others, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

All three with injuries arrived at Villages Regional Hospital

Cause of shooting unknown

At around 2:40 a.m., a block party of more than 2,000 people on County Road 235 saw partygoers leave in their vehicles and went to a Wildwood truck-stop area.

"Gunfire from multiple vehicles has been reported along (State Road) 44 near the McDonald's and Waffle House," the Sheriff's Office stated in a Facebook post .

Three people with gunshot wounds arrived at the Villages Regional Hospital , where one is being treated for life-threatening injuries and two others for non-life threatening injuries, the Sheriff's Office stated.

The extent of those injuries and the identities of all three have not been released.

State Road 44 westbound was shut down for several hours as law enforcement investigated the shooting, where a Burger King building was struck by a stray bullet, stated deputies.

Authorities are trying to determine the cause of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sumter County Sheriff's Office detectives at 352-793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).