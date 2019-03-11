ORLANDO, Fla. — The woman accused of driving up to a hospital with her dead 11-year-old daughter in the passenger seat told investigators she stabbed the girl because she thought she was sexually active, an arrest affidavit says.

Rosa Alcides Rivera is charged with 1st-degree murder

Aleyda, 11, found in passenger seat with stab wounds

Rosa Alcides Rivera, 28, is being held in the Orange County Jail on a first-degree murder charge.

Investigators say the mother drove to Winnie Palmer Hospital in Orlando on Sunday morning with her daughter, Aleyda, with stab wounds in the passenger's seat.

Deputies said Rivera tried to get hospital staff to help, but the 11-year-old was already dead.

UPDATE: Investigators day Rosa Rivera admitted to stabbing her 11yo daughter to death because she believed Aleyda was sexually active because she “smiled different”. @MyNews13 https://t.co/m6QWKyxXIK — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) March 11, 2019

"My baby is gone," River is heard saying on officer-worn body camera video, according to an Orange County arrest affidavit.

Investigators say that's when the woman became combative and pulled out a knife.

The hospital was put on a brief lockdown.

Orlando Health security and officers restrained her, and the incident caused some chaos for those at the hospital on Sunday.

"It was just a lot of cops and the yellow tape is everywhere," said Destiny Pizarro, who was visiting her sister-in-law at the hospital.

According to the arrest report, when detectives confronted Rivera with testimony that contradicted her initial statements, she admitted to killing her daughter. She said she thought her daughter was having sex with men because she smiled "different."

She told detectives she stabbed the girl in the car, and after the stabbing thinks her daughter is in heaven.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office took over the investigation from Orlando Police officers after they determined that the initial incident occurred in its jurisdiction.

Rivera is not eligible for bond. According to the Orange County Jail, she may not face a judge Monday afternoon. The jai ldid not provide a reason.