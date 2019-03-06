KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A former substitute teacher remains in jail after being accused of molesting six girls at Boggy Creek Elementary school.

New accusations are coming to light against Fnu Syedyaseen-Asher, who taught more than a half dozen schools — mostly at the elementary school level — throughout Osceola County.

A total of six girls' families had come forward with allegations of inappropriate contact.

The 19-year-old man is allegedly targeted targeting young students, with investigators saying the girls were between the ages of six and eight.

Syedyaseen-Asher is still in Osceola County Jail and parents in Osceola County school district received a message from Central Avenue Elementary School Principal Nadia Winston.

"While we have no indication at this time that any child at our school was victimized, we feel that it is extremely important to notify parents," Winston said.

Osceola County School District says Syedyaseen-Asher was a substitute teacher at the following schools from December 2018 to February 2019:

Boggy Creek Elementary Central Avenue Elementary Flora Ridge Elementary Ventura Elementary Pleasant Hill Elementary Kissimmee Middle Kissimmee Elementary Parkway Middle Mill Creek Elementary

The first two victims to come forward were two young girls under the age of 10 who attended Boggy Creek Elementary School.

Syedyaseen-Asher was arrested a second time after the parents of more young girls came forward.

He had been out on $45,000 bond, but after a new warrant was issued and signed and he turned himself in, investigators said.

He is facing six counts of lewd or lascivious molestation.

The bond for counts two to five were increased to $10,000 per count. The last count was increased to $25,000.

Any parent or guardian with concerning information about Syedyaseen-Asher is encouraged to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 1-407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.