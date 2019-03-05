ORLANDO, Fla. — A relative who reportedly tried to drown a toddler in an apartment complex pool in Orlando has been identified, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office .

Child is in stable condition at Arnold Palmer Hospital

Officials: Ordena Wilkens charged with first-degree murder

Ordena Wilkens is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a motor vehicle and fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, according to the Sheriff's Office.

#Breaking Wilkens Ordena identified as the man who allegedly tried to drown a toddler late last night. He is facing an attempted murder charge. ⁦@MyNews13⁩ The toddler is in stable condition at the hospital pic.twitter.com/TKhPP65C7T — Deborah Souverain (@DebSouverainTV) March 5, 2019

The child, no other information was given, is in stable condition at Arnold Palmer Hospital, according to deputies in a statement sent Tuesday morning.

Deputies went to the Lake Sherwood Apartments on London Crest Drive at around 10:25 p.m. Monday about a man who was trying to drown a toddler, who was a relative of his.

According to the Sheriff"s Office, family members jumped into the pool at Lake Sherwood Apartments to rescue the toddler.

Why?? Is the question after a man was arrested for allegedly trying to drown a toddler inside this pool at Lake Sherwood Apts. The baby is recovering at the hospital. Family members had to jump into the pool to rescue the toddler from the man @MyNews13 #Orlando pic.twitter.com/hf0lbwbkEB — Deborah Souverain (@DebSouverainTV) March 5, 2019

Wilkens left the scene, but deputies say he later returned and rammed deputies' vehicles during a second attempt to leave the apartment complex.

Wilkens was arrested after ramming into the deputies vehicles, authorities stated.

Authorities stated they will not release how the child is related to Wilkens.