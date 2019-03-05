ORLANDO, Fla. — A relative who reportedly tried to drown a toddler in an apartment complex pool in Orlando has been identified, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

  • Child is in stable condition at Arnold Palmer Hospital
  • Officials: Ordena Wilkens charged with first-degree murder
Ordena Wilkens is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a motor vehicle and fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The child, no other information was given, is in stable condition at Arnold Palmer Hospital, according to deputies in a statement sent Tuesday morning. 

Deputies went to the Lake Sherwood Apartments on London Crest Drive at around 10:25 p.m. Monday about a man who was trying to drown a toddler, who was a relative of his.

According to the Sheriff"s Office, family members jumped into the pool at Lake Sherwood Apartments to rescue the toddler.

Wilkens left the scene, but deputies say he later returned and rammed deputies' vehicles during a second attempt to leave the apartment complex.

Wilkens was arrested after ramming into the deputies vehicles, authorities stated. 

Authorities stated they will not release how the child is related to Wilkens. 