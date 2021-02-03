SUNRISE, Fla. — Authorities described a shootout Tuesday in South Florida that left two FBI agents dead and three others injured as chaotic and one of the most violent crimes in the agency's history.

What You Need To Know SWAT vehicle crashed into building to save injured agents



3 agents were wounded; gunman killed himself, officials say



Authorities have not released the name of the gunman





RELATED: FBI Says 2 Agents Killed, 3 Wounded in South Florida While Serving Warrant; Suspect Dead

The morning of the deadly shooting, FBI agents had gone to a residence to serve a search warrant in a crimes-against-children case.

Police in Sunrise, Florida, said the agents then were fired upon by a person inside.

Special agents Laura Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin were killed in the gunfire.

The situation then became even more frenzied, with a multi-agency response worked to rescue agents who were wounded.

A SWAT vehicle that could withstand gunfire from the person was used to crash through part of a building to rescue the three injured special agents.

When officers and SWAT units made their way into the residents where the warrant was being served, they found the suspected gunman dead by suicide, authorities said.

Two of the three wounded agents were taken to area hospitals and were stable. A third injured agent did not hospitalization.

The FBI Miami field office said Schwartzenberger and Alfin had worked on investigations into crimes against children for seven and six years, respectively.

David lives 10 minutes up the road from where this @FBI shooting took place. He braved the cold to honor the agents killed, and says he’ll be back out tomorrow to plant a thin blue line flag in their honor. @BN9 @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/mFltrSu3y0 — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) February 3, 2021

President Joe Biden offered his condolences after learning of the deadly shooting.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the FBI special agents,” he said. “I can only imagine how these families are feeling today.”

The FBI said the last time an agent had been killed in the line of duty was 2008. In 1986, there was a shootout in Miami that left two FBI agents and two robbery suspects dead, with five others wounded.

As of Wednesday afternoon, authorities had not released the name of the suspected gunman.