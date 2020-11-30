VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach Police are investigating a sixth shooting in just over a week that left a 19 year old killed.

What You Need To Know John Phillips, 19, killed while playing basketball



Six shootings in Daytona Beach since Nov. 20



Police holding community meeting Monday to address violence

Police say John Phillips, 19, was shot and killed Sunday afternoon while playing basketball at Derbyshire Park.

They believe the shooting happened over an argument. According to police, Phillips and others were playing basketball when the suspects approached him on the court and fired multiple times without either of them saying a word.

Phillips was shot in the upper body and leg, police stated.

Phillips was taken to Halifax Hospital, but later died at 4:01 p.m., according to police in a Facebook post.

Authorities have a suspect in custody and are looking for another, who they believe to have the murder weapon.

Police stated that Phillips and the suspects know each other.

Anyone with information should call Det. David Dinardi at 1-386-671-5219 or by email him at DinardiDavid@DBPD.US. The report number is: 202-000-207-14.

Deputy Chief Jennifer Whittet said in a press conference four people have been killed and nine total have been injured in this recent string of shootings, which began November 20. Most of the victims are in their late teens to early 20s.

Authorities are holding a community meeting Monday night to address the uptick in violence and seek help from the public.

“There’s really no lack of cooperation from the community after these shooting incidents happen, but I’m looking for fresh ideas as to what we can do on the front end and what the community can do to help us prevent further shooting incidents,” explained Chief Jakari Younga.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday at the Midtown Cultural Center.