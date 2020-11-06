APOPKA, Fla. — Federal officials are working with local police agencies after five criminals this week smashed their way into an Apopka gun shop and stole 40 firearms.

Thieves stole 38 handguns and two shotguns from Shoot Straight at 1349 S. Orange Blossom Trail on Tuesday, Mary Harmon Eliason, a spokeswoman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, told Spectrum News 13.

ATF's Tampa Field Division released a second batch of security camera images on Friday showing close-up images of suspects.

The agency released the first batch of images Thursday.

Harmon Eliason said burglars used a stolen vehicle to smash a roll-down door on the side of Shoot Straight’s building to get inside.

The break-in happened at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday.

The Orlando Police Department confirmed it recently found the stolen vehicle near Pine Hills.

“It was stolen on Halloween, about 5 miles from where it was later recovered,” OPD said in a statement Friday.

The agency didn’t say when and where it was found.

It also didn’t release details about the make and model of the vehicle.

The theft of 40 guns with possible connections to Pine Hills comes amid a gang war in this beleaguered community west of Orlando.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina in September revealed Pine Hills was the battleground for the 438 and Army gangs.

The gunfire deaths of two juveniles — 3-year-old Daquane Felix Jr. and 14-year-old Denis Joshua Atkinson — have been blamed on retaliation attacks between the gangs.

The war escalated after a July 7 gun battle on Powers Ridge Court

An Army gang member attempted to gun down 438 member Vanshawn Sands during a drive-by.

Sands, 20, returned fire with an "AR-style pistol," killing the rival, according to officials and court records.

Sands is being held at the Orange County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm by convicted felon and other charges.

Last month, the FBI announced it was helping Orange County Sheriff's Office and Orlando Police Department in a gang crackdown.

The violence prompted Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings to launch a 30-plus member Citizens Safety Task Force, which met for the first time Friday.

ATF has also teamed up with the National Shooting Sports Foundation to offer a $5,000 reward for information about the Apopka gun-theft case.

Tipsters can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS or text ATFTAM to 63975.

The Apopka Police Department is asking tipsters to email APDTips@apopka.net or go through Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or https://crimeline.org