APOPKA, Fla. — A man is in critical condition after he allegedly pointed a gun at four Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies and they fired at him in Apopka, explained the sheriff.

Unnamed man taken to ORMC

Deputies were not injured

During a news conference on Wednesday morning, Sheriff John Mina said that before 4 a.m., deputies arrived at a home on Majestic Oak Lane after receiving a call about loud music.

When deputies got there, they saw that the 49-year-old unnamed man had a gun and when they gave commands to him, he came out of the home with a gun, said Mina.

"It was our understanding that he pointed the firearm at our deputies at which time the four deputies returned fire, striking him, provided first aid," explained Mina.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition, Mina said, adding that the deputies are OK.

The deputies will be on paid leave, which is standard following a law-enforcement shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be handling the investigation and afterward, the Sheriff's Office will be conducting its own examination and review the deputies' body cameras, commented Mina.

A woman was in the house at the time of the shooting, but it is not known if she witnessed what happened, stated Mina.

He said that the Sheriff's Office had dealings with the man before. Back in March of this year, deputies went to the house after getting a call about loud music and that the man was drinking.