BUFFALO, N.Y. — Proof of vaccination will no longer be required at Highmark Stadium, the Buffalo Bills confirmed Monday.

KeyBank Center will also drop its vaccine requirement, as vaccines will longer be required to enter events, including Buffalo Sabres and Bandits games and live concerts.

Masks are also not required, but guests can still wear them if they so choose.

The new policy takes effect immediately and comes the same day as the mask mandate was lifted for municipal buildings in Erie County. The state will lift the mask mandate in schools on Wednesday.

The Bills and Sabres began mandating proof of vaccination in September.

Officials say individual concerts and other live events may still choose to implement their own policies above and beyond those of the KeyBank Center.

More information can be found on the venue's website.