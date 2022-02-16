Anyone in need of an N95 mask can now get one from Wegmans.

The grocery chain announced it is participating in the federal mask distribution program.

The masks are designed to fit adults and are free of charge at all Wegmans locations. Customers are allowed three masks per person, while supplies last.

The location of where masks are being handed out inside each store and the hours they will be available will vary. Customers are asked to visit or call their local Wegmans for details.

The free masks are provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

For more information about masking and how to properly put on and take off masks, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus.