Wegmans is following the state's lead when it comes to its masking policy.

The company announced on Wednesday that it would no longer be requiring customers to wear masks in its stores in New York. The change takes effect on Thursday.

The move follows the announcement by Gov. Kathy Hochul Wednesday morning that New York's "mask-or-vax" mandate for most indoor public indoor settings will be lifted on Thursday. She said the decision to continue any kind of requirement will be left up to individual counties, cities and businesses.

Face coverings will still be required in schools, but Hochul said the state will reassess that in the first week of March after students return from the winter break.

Masks will also still be required in bus and train stations, prisons, state-regulated care settings and homeless shelters.