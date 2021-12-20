ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local medical, business and political leaders are working to keep businesses open during the latest surge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Monroe County executive, county health commissioner, incoming mayor, the CEO of Wegmans, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce CEO and chief medical officers of the local hospital systems are holding a news conference on Monday to announce a new campaign aimed at doing that while reducing hospitalization rates.

At the beginning of the pandemic, many businesses and organizations were shut down entirely which created hardship for not only business owners, but their employees and their families. Leaders are working to avoid any repeat of that situation.

