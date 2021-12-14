ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul’s statewide mask mandate, which went into effect on Monday, is getting some pushback, including from a Rochester gym.

“I’m not going to be controlled,” said the owner of World Gym, Ron Sember. “I’m not going be controlled ever.”

There are signs in the entranceways of both of his locations that state the business will not be requiring masks.

Hochul announced on Friday that all businesses in New York will be required to impose either a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for everyone indoors, or patrons and employees must wear masks.

“I'm staying open and I'm letting people make a choice,” Sember said. “If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask. If you want to wear a moon suit, wear a moon suit. Just don't tell everyone what they have to do. Everyone's health is their own."

He says his business has taken a serious blow from the COVID-related mandates. Sember says he blames the government, particularly the Cuomo and Hochul administrations, and the media, for the business trend.

“The news has scared enough people to where my business is never going to recover to where it was at one day,” Sember said. “So I don't really care. But what I do care about is liberty and freedom. So I'm doing what's right by the people.”

Sember was asked if he's concerned about being fined.

“Fined? The government has ruined my business," he said. "I'm afraid of a $1,000 fine? Please be for real. I'm no longer afraid of anything. This is how I feed my family. And that's been affected. This has affected my ability to retire.”

Sember owns two World Gym locations, one in the city of Rochester and the other in Greece.

Talking with a local business owner who refuses to comply with @GovKathyHochul mask requirements that began today. Ron Sember of World Gym is posting signs at both his Rochester and Greece locations announcing that masks will not be required. @SPECNews1ROC #MaskMandate pic.twitter.com/VuYQhngrOp — Wendy Wright (@WendyWrightTV) December 14, 2021

Greece’s town supervisor says he believes residents and business owners should be able to make their own choices when it comes to wearing masks or enforcing the use of mask-wearing.

“If you have concerns, wear the mask,” Town Supervisor Bill Reilich said. “I know that the governor has now put forth an edict to wear them inside, so I would ask people just to comply. But as far as beyond that, use your own discretion.”

Many questions remain about how and if the masking requirement will be enforced. On Monday, Hochul announced that enforcement of the mandate will ultimately be up to businesses and county governments.

Several county governments, including Livingston, Madison and Rensselaer counties, have said they will not enforce the mandate.

Hochul said that she hopes New Yorkers will adhere to the mask rule, and said she is willing to be "flexible" if the mask mandate leads to a reduction in cases.

"There's a difference of opinion,” Hochul said Monday. "I do have faith in New Yorkers. The vast majority want to do what's right. They want to put this pandemic behind us."

There were plenty of people working out at World’s Gym mask-free Monday afternoon. Many asked not to be shown on camera.

Sember says he will not close his doors if he's asked to do so.

“I will not listen to any tyrannical government going forward ever again,” he said. “The Constitution this is what I look to, to govern the choices I make.”

The mandate is effective now until January 15, when the state will re-evaluate.