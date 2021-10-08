LOS ANGELES — At The North End, Thursday nights are burlesque night – a concept Camila Perry, the owner, came up with to increase patronage at her small but swanky Hollywood bar.

What You Need To Know LA County enforced a mandate requiring anyone working or patronizing an indoor bar, nightclub or lounge to show proof of at least partial vaccination against COVID-19



The county health order went into effect at 11:59pm Thursday



Also going into effect, anyone aged 12 and over attending a large-scale outdoor event in LA County with 10,000 people or more



By Nov. 6, patronizing indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, shopping centers, entertainment venues and personal care establishments in the city of Los Angeles will soon require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination

“A lot of people didn’t even know we were here. It is kind of a little hole in the wall. It’s not on a main street like Hollywood Boulevard or Sunset,” she said.

Perry opened The North End five months before the pandemic shut down bars and nightclubs. Since reopening in April 2021, weekends have become their bread and butter — helping them bounce back.

“We’re still finding our identity,” Perry said.

Just as they’ve managed to build a consistent flow of customers, LA County enforced a mandate requiring anyone working or patronizing an indoor bar, nightclub or lounge to show proof of at least partial vaccination against COVID-19.

“We knew it was coming sooner or later," said general manager Atika Enciso, who runs The North End on a nightly basis.

Enciso already had to let go of two unvaccinated employees but said the rest of her staff has received at least one dose.

The county health order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Proof of a second dose will be required beginning Nov. 4.

Enciso informed patrons on Instagram to bring their vaccination card or a negative COVID test taken in the last 72 hours. Vaccinated customers are not the issue, but Enciso is worried turning unvaccinated people away may be difficult.

“We don’t make the rules. We just have to enforce them — just like everybody else around here. I think it's more about getting people informed and letting them know not to come if they don't have [their vaccination card],” she said.

Perry said there is no telling how many of their regulars are vaccinated, and she remains uncertain how the ordinance will impact The North End financially.

One lesson she said she has learned in business is to take the risk.

“At least we’re open," Perry said. "Being open is better than being closed. Having to only have vaccinated people is doable.”

Also going into effect, anyone aged 12 and over attending a large-scale outdoor event in Los Angeles County with 10,000 people or more — such as college and professional football games — will need to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test taken within 72 hours.

The mandate will apply to any ticketed, outdoor gathering of 10,000 people or more, including sporting events, concerts and theme parks such as Six Flags Magic Mountain and Universal Studios.

All attendees, regardless of vaccination status must wear a face covering at events.

Patronizing indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, shopping centers, entertainment venues and personal care establishments in the city of Los Angeles will soon require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination under an ordinance.

It will not go into effect until one month after its publication, or at least Nov. 6.