Many offices are back open, but not all workers have returned.

With a mix of in-person and at-home workers, some businesses are starting to see tension between the two groups.

Kathleen Quinn Votaw is the author of a new book, "Dare to Care in the Workplace: A Guide to the New Way We Work." She spoke with Spectrum News 1 about the issue, what's causing it, what managers can do about it and whether things could go back to the way they were before the pandemic.