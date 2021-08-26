At the Kotuku Surf Club in Durham, a popular bar not far from Duke University, you now have to be at least 23 years old to get in and show proof you got vaccinated.

What You Need to Know

Some college-town bars and restaurants are enacting their own vaccine mandates for staff and customers



Universities are requiring students, faculty and staff to either be vaccinated or submit to regular coronavirus testing



Gov. Roy Cooper visited a pizza restaurant Thursday to thank staff for their safety measures

At the Player’s Retreat, a legendary watering hole across from N.C. State University, you have to show you’re vaccinated and get a special button to be allowed in the building.

You’ll need to be vaccinated if you want to dine at Pizzeria Toro in Durham or Pizzeria Mercato in Carrboro. A growing number of businesses around the Triangle’s big universities are responding to the flood of students back for the fall semester with their own “no vax, no service” rules.

“The community response has been amazing,” Pizzeria Mercato owner Gabe Barker said.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have chosen to guide how we do business based on health and safety,” said Barker, whose wife is a frontline health care worker.

Gov. Roy Cooper stopped by the upscale Weaver Street pizza spot Thursday to thank Barker and the staff there.

“This is the kind of thing, I think, that will spread,” Cooper said. “We are continuing to encourage local businesses, employers, health care companies to do everything they can to get people vaccinated.”

“People are going to come to you if they know it is a safe place,” he said.

He said businesses like Pizzaria Mercato can help set an example for the community. He said local buy-in is essential to make vaccine and mask efforts successful.

Over the summer break, with case numbers down and most undergraduates out of town, bars and restaurants opened their doors to customers without capacity restrictions for the first time in more than a year.

Servers and bartenders could start getting vaccinated in the spring. Things were looking up.

But as the fall semester approached, coronavirus cases numbers started to spike again, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant. Now, the case numbers and hospitalizations are back up to where they were in the winter.

"As COVID and the delta variant numbers continue to rise, we at Surf are making some changes to the way we do business. We know that these changes may not be universally popular but we are not willing to sacrifice the safety of our staff, patrons and community for the sake of a few more dollars," the Kotuku Surf Club, in Durham, said on social media.

"These are hard decisions to make but we do so to help us to provide a safe, enjoyable experience for our customers and staff," the bar said.

On Thursday, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 8,600 new cases and 3,552 people hospitalized with the virus.

Universities around the Triangle, including N.C. State, Duke and UNC, have stopped short of mandating vaccines, instead requiring students and staff who are not vaccinated to undergo regular testing.

Cooper said he would support the UNC system requiring students get a coronavirus vaccine.

“As we see this delta variant spread, that we can get more and more buy-in from all kinds of institutions and employers on getting people vaccinated,” he said.

The Food and Drug Administration recently gave final approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19. That could open the door for more employers to require vaccination.

Big hospital systems in the Triangle already have a vaccine mandate in place for staff. The United States Department of Defense will also require vaccination for members of the military.