NEW YORK — Jaime Sherman had really been looking forward to seeing Fall Out Boy perform at Citi Field on Wednesday night.

“I was upset,” Sherman said. “I was just, like, you know, I’m still going to go, but I’m mad.”

Instead, she settled for seeing the other acts that are part of the “Hella Mega Tour.”

Sherman told NY1 she learned only a few hours earlier that Fall Out Boy had pulled out of the show. It was a decision announced at the last minute after one of Fall Out Boy’s crew members tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on the band’s Instagram page.

Fans seemed to be understanding of the situation. Several concert-goers said they’d rather see adjustments made to events rather then to have the event cancelled all together.

“It’s probably going to be something like that where they drop certain aspects of it out and put other things back in to replace them,” said Rob Catania, who was also attending the concert at Citi Field.

As concerns about the delta variant of COVID-19 grow, some event organizers are already announcing plans to modify or even cancel upcoming events. This week, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) revealed it planned to require proof of vaccination for those who attend New York Fashion Week events in September. Those behind the upcoming 2021 New York Auto Show, which was supposed to open at the Javits Center later this month, have pulled the plug entirely on the event.

“Some events, depending on what the experience is, you can’t produce it virtually,” said Liron David, the founder and executive producer of Eventique.

Event planners who spoke with NY1 for this story said they believe the show can go on for many evens, even as new regulations pop up.

One option is to hold a “hybrid event,” where part of it is held in person and a virtual option is also available.

“Having the capacity to downsize the audience and create this true hybrid experience for those who either don’t feel safe, or now in a capacity where they are not vaccinated and it’s a vaccinated-only gathering,” David said.

This time around, during the pandemic, event planners believe the industry is better equipped to roll with the punches. They said this is true even if the rules in place now may change before an event actually takes place.

“Our industry, as we all know, has been hit the hardest, so no one wants to go backwards,” said Erica Maurer, a partner at EMRG Media. “But we’ve had the ability over this time to be creative and understand what steps and procedures we should be implementing to make sure that everyone is protected.”

According to the concert trade publication Pollstar, the live events industry lost more than $30 billion due to cancellations in 2020 attributed to the global coronavirus pandemic.

