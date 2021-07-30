WASHINGTON — The Department of Defense will ask all U.S. military and civilian DOD personnel to provide their COVID-19 vaccination status and will move forward with making vaccination a requirement, the department said in a news release issued Thursday.

“Personnel unable or unwilling to do that will be required to wear a mask, physically distance, comply with regular testing requirement and be subject to official travel restrictions,” Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Jamal Brown said in the release.

Earlier Thursday, President Joe Biden announced sweeping new pandemic requirements aimed at boosting vaccination rates for millions of federal workers and contractors as he lamented the “American tragedy” of rising-yet-preventable deaths among the unvaccinated.

“Secretary Austin will also begin consulting our medical professionals, as well as the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to determine how and when to make recommendations to the President with respect to adding the COVID-19 vaccines to the full list of requirements for military personnel,” Brown said.

The federal government directly employs about 4 million people.

Currenlty, some 60% of American adults have been fully vaccinated. Biden had set a July 4 goal to get at least one shot in 70% of adults, and is still not quite there.

The latest figure is 69.3%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.