PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Florida seaports are getting millions of dollars in funding to help get back on track after devastating losses during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday morning, FDOT Secretary Kevin Thibault and Port Canaveral CEOs from across our state made the major announcement.

Gov. Ron DeSantis approved ports across the state in getting $250 million from the American Rescue Plan to help in recovery.

Port Canaveral is getting more than $72 million of that pie. This comes as the first test cruise left Port Canaveral this week and Carnival is set to sail from the port this weekend.

FDOT stated the legislature supported this recommendation as cruise revenue is about 80% of the income for Port Canaveral.

"When the cruise operations stopped, we stopped building. And essentially that's what we've been doing for the last year is we've ceased all of our capital construction projects, and this will really help us get back on track," said John Murray, the CEO of Canaveral Port Authority.

Since 60% of the cruise industry comes from Florida, leaders say this is the next major step in getting back on track financially.

In fact, the brand new Carnival Mardi Gras ship leaves from the new Terminal 3 this Saturday. It is the first time this terminal will have passengers.