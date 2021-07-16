Florida has accounted for one in five new coronavirus cases in the U.S. over the past week, White House officials said Friday.

CDC data shows new cases rising almost daily in Florida. There were 7,011 new cases reported on July 14, and 6,425 new cases on July 13.

The seven-day moving average for Florida cases, as of Friday, is 5,621.

Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 Response coordinator, said four states accounted for 40 percent of the new cases.

“As the more transmissible Delta variant continues to spread across the country,” Zients said, “We will likely continue to experience an increase in COVID cases in the weeks ahead, with these cases concentrated in communities with lower vaccination rates.”

The White House COVID team said it’s working to combat misinformation and increasing access to vaccines in all communities.

"Our biggest concern is that we are going to continue to see preventable cases, hospitalizations, and sadly deaths among the unvaccinated,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky of the White House COVID team.

On Thursday, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued an advisory warning about the dangers of health misinformation and recommending measures to blunt its impact.

"Surgeon general advisories are reserved for urgent public health threats," Murthy said at Thursday’s White House press briefing. "And while those threats have often been related to what we eat, drink and smoke, today we live in a world where misinformation poses an imminent and insidious threat to our nation's health."

Just 48% of Americans are fully vaccinated, and the number of vaccine doses administered has slowed to about 413,000 a day, down from 3.4 million in April.

The surgeon general is calling on practically everyone to do their part to disrupt the spread of misinformation: individuals, families, communities, tech companies, schools, health professionals, journalists and others.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has urged residents to return to wearing masks i crowded indoor locations.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said that COVID restrictions will not be implemented in Florida again.