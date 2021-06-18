TAMPA, Fla. — The pandemic hit thousands of businesses hard in the Tampa area, shutting some down permanently. But one business is looking to spring out of it.

COVID Same Day Testing PCR is a new business looking to capitalize on the growing need for quick testing as the world begins to travel again.

"I'm heading to Wisconsin, so I just want to make sure I test negative so at least I can feel comfortable," said Ted Henderson, a local musician that is beginning to travel again with his band for out-of-state gigs.

But for Henderson and others preparing to travel, finding testing sites is not as easy as it was just a few months ago.

Pasco, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties have shut down some COVID-19 testing sites due to dropping demand, and more are set to close later this month.

COVID Same Day Testing PCR says doctor’s offices and pharmacies are still testing for the virus, but turn-around times on results do not help travelers needing test results on short notice.

"There's medical offices that are doing testing, but usually it's a two- to five-day turn around," said Steve Weiner, owner of COVID Same Day Testing PCR. "They don't have laboratories in their office, so they have to send them out."

By this fall, Weiner's business is looking to expand out of its current location, an empty parking lot on Fowler Avenue at Interstate 275, to a building with more staff.

COVID Same Day Testing PCR offers two kinds of tests: an antigen test with results in as little as five minutes and a PCR test with results the same day or next day.

The antigen test is common for people traveling domestically or for events that require test results.

The PCR test is widely required for international travel.

If you are traveling this summer, check with your airline, event venues or destination to learn more about any testing you may be required to take before leaving home.