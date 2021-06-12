OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — As vaccines reach a plateau, new strategies are being put in place to encourage people to get vaccinated.

What You Need To Know Local restaurants provide discounts to those who got the shot



It is a collaboration between Healthy Downtown, Kissimmee Main Street

The Italian Joint in Downtown Kissimmee is one of the businesses participating in Healthy Downtown, where Kissimmee Main Street is encouraging residents to get vaccinated and providing incentives to those who do, like discounts.

Erica Juy and Ariel Drach are the owners of the Italian Joint.

Drach said, “The hope is that people are no longer scared. That, for us, is very important. That they can feel safe coming here. Our food doesn't just feed the body but the soul.”

Healthy Downtown is a collaboration between Kissimmee Main Street and the Florida Department of Health in Osceola County. If you’ve been vaccinated you should receive a healthy downtown discount guide with details.

Participating restaurants: