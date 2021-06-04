The United States must pick up the pace to meet President Joe Biden’s July 4 vaccination goal.

The president is aiming to have 70% of American adults receive at least one vaccine dose by Independence Day. But with one month to go, that goal is looking less and less likely by the day.

As of Thursday, 162.6 million adults — 63% — had received at least one shot. Another 18 million must receive their first dose to reach the 70% mark. That would require more than 564,000 first-timers a day rolling up their sleeves over the next month.

The most recent seven-day average available for new vaccinations was just under 520,000, and the pace of inoculations has fallen each day since May 19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Twelve states have already hit the 70% threshold, and 16 others have at least partially vaccinated 60% or more of their adults.

To help drum up vaccination rates, Biden declared June a “national month of action.” The initiative includes free child care for parents at hundreds of locations, such as YMCAs, during vaccination appointments; extended pharmacy hours; outreach to minority communities; vaccination events; and a slew of new incentives.

The incentives include discounted groceries, free Xboxes for kids, free plane tickets, free sports tickets, gift cards and free beer. A number of states have their own incentives, which include seven-figure cash giveaways, scholarships, sports and amusement park tickets, trucks and even guns.

In a speech about job growth Friday, Biden again urged Americans to get vaccinated.

“Everyone needs to get their shots, though,” he said. “Now's the time to accelerate the process we've been making. Now's the time to build on the foundation we've laid. Because while that progress is undeniable, it is not assured.”

Six states still have not yet vaccinated half their adults, and 24 states have vaccination rates of less than 40% for their full population. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser and the federal government’s top infectious disease expert, told CNN on Thursday that he finds that concerning.

“I feel fairly certain you're not going to see the kind of surges we've seen in the past,” Fauci said. “What I am concerned about, of those states in which the level of vaccination is low, that you may continue to see higher levels of cases as we get into the summer.”

Here’s a look at what percentage of adults has received at least one vaccine dose in each state:

70% and above

Vermont 82.2%

Hawaii 80.7%

Massachusetts 78.9%

Connecticut 75.8%

Maine 74.9%

New Jersey 74.5%

Rhode Island 72.5%

New Mexico 71.5%

Pennsylvania 71.4%

New Hampshire 70.8%

Maryland 70.4%

California 70.2%

60-69.9%

Washington 69.7%

District of Columbia 68.5%

New York 68.2%

Illinois 67.8%

Minnesota 67.6%

Virginia 67.5%

Delaware 66.8%

Colorado 66.5%

Oregon 66.2%

Wisconsin 63%

South Dakota 62.2%

Nebraska 62%

Iowa 61.8%

Utah 60.7%

Florida 60.1%

Michigan 60%

50-59.9%

Kansas 59.9%

Alaska 58.6%

Kentucky 58.3%

Arizona 58%

Nevada 57.5%

Texas 57.4%

Ohio 57%

Montana 55.9%

North Dakota 54%

North Carolina 53.9%

Oklahoma 53.6%

Indiana 53%

Missouri 52.9%

South Carolina 51.1%

Georgia 50.8%

Idaho 50.4%

Arkansas 50.3%

50% and below

Tennessee 49.3%

West Virginia 49.3%

Wyoming 47.3%

Louisiana 46.1%

Alabama 45.8%

Mississippi 44.2%