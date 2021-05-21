Can we ask people about their COVID-19 vaccine status? Can businesses and employers?

Some Americans feel protected by the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, from sharing this information.

So what are your health privacy rights and what does HIPAA have to do with any of it?

“HIPAA, in the most basic terms, is a statute that in part, there’s lots of others parts of it, but the privacy part is that your health care provider or your medical provider cannot release your information to others without your consent," said Bethany Centrone, legal counsel for the Capital Region BOCES.

“It doesn’t prevent people from asking you about your health conditions or information," Centrone said. "It doesn’t prevent employers from asking you about your health information. It really just says your medical providers and other medical providers cannot release medical information without your consent.”

Does that mean you have to provide that information if you’re asked?

“It doesn’t require that you reveal that information, but certainly to the extent that the information is necessary for a business or employer to make a decision in regards to next steps that would be relevant the fact that you didn’t answer.”

What are the rules for people and businesses that want loosen the mask restrictions as recommended by the CDC last week, but don’t want the confrontation of asking if people have been vaccinated?

Centrone said businesses are allowed to ask those not vaccinated to wear a mask, but the state regulation also allows them to use the honor system and assume patrons are vaccinated if they’re not wearing one.

Centrone adds that employers will have to decide on accommodations for employees that cannot be vaccinated for medical cause. They are protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act.