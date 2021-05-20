ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County’s 14-day rolling positivity rate could reach the coveted 5 percent or below threshold next week or the following week, according to county health officer Dr. Raul Pino.

Whenever that happens, the county will enter Phase 3 of its mask order, which lifts all mandates.

The 14-day rolling positivity rate is now 5.2 percent, Pino said at a media briefing on Wednesday. That number is calculated from the results of PCR laboratory tests, which are more accurate than rapid tests.

Meanwhile, the county’s large-scale vaccination site at the Orange County Convention Center is getting ready to close. Friday is the final day people can receive the vaccine at that drive-thru, appointment-only site.

The site is offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine Thursday and Friday. Appointments are available at http://patientportalfl.com.